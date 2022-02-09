e-Paper Get App
Advertisement

Viral

Updated on: Wednesday, February 09, 2022, 04:53 PM IST

Watch: SBSP leader OP Rajbhar says 3 riders will be allowed on a bike if his govt came to power; netizens react with sarcastic memes

The SBSP chief questioned as to why a train is allowed to carry 300 passengers on 70 seats but a challan is issued for triple riding on a bike.
FPJ Web Desk
SBSP chief Om Prakash Rajbhar | Photo: PTI

SBSP chief Om Prakash Rajbhar | Photo: PTI

Advertisement

As elections in Uttar Pradesh near, political parties are leaving no stone unturned to impress the voters by promising several changes if they are voted to power. Suheldev Bharatiya Samaj Party (SBSP) supremo Om Prakash Rajbhar has now said that three riders will be permitted on a bike if his party forms a government in the state.

The SBSP chief questioned as to why a train is allowed to carry 300 passengers on 70 seats but a challan is issued for triple riding on a bike.

“A train carries 300 passengers on 70 seats and doesn't get challans... Why is there a challan if three people ride a bike?” Om Prakash Rajbhar said in an interview with news agency ANI.

He further added, “When our government comes to power, three riders will be able to ride a bike for free, otherwise, we'll challan jeeps and trains.”

The statement sparked an avalanche of memes and comments on Twitter with several users sarcastically hailing the issue he raised.

Take a look:

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Om Prakash Rajbha is contesting from the Zahoorabad assembly constituency in Ghazipur district of Uttar Pradesh. Ghazipur will vote on March 7.

ALSO READ

Watch: Cop rescues dog from burning car; nerve-racking video goes viral Watch: Cop rescues dog from burning car; nerve-racking video goes viral
Published on: Wednesday, February 09, 2022, 04:53 PM IST
Advertisement