Watch: SBSP leader OP Rajbhar says 3 riders will be allowed on a bike if his govt came to power; netizens react with sarcastic memes

As elections in Uttar Pradesh near, political parties are leaving no stone unturned to impress the voters by promising several changes if they are voted to power. Suheldev Bharatiya Samaj Party (SBSP) supremo Om Prakash Rajbhar has now said that three riders will be permitted on a bike if his party forms a government in the state.

The SBSP chief questioned as to why a train is allowed to carry 300 passengers on 70 seats but a challan is issued for triple riding on a bike.

“A train carries 300 passengers on 70 seats and doesn't get challans... Why is there a challan if three people ride a bike?” Om Prakash Rajbhar said in an interview with news agency ANI.

#WATCH | A train carries 300 passengers on 70 seats & doesn't get challans... why's there a challan if 3 people ride a bike? When our govt comes to power, 3 riders will be able to ride a bike for free, otherwise, we'll put challan on jeeps/trains: SBSP founder & chief OP Rajbhar pic.twitter.com/GRdezXPv6C — ANI (@ANI) February 9, 2022

He further added, “When our government comes to power, three riders will be able to ride a bike for free, otherwise, we'll challan jeeps and trains.”

The statement sparked an avalanche of memes and comments on Twitter with several users sarcastically hailing the issue he raised.

Om Prakash Rajbha is contesting from the Zahoorabad assembly constituency in Ghazipur district of Uttar Pradesh. Ghazipur will vote on March 7.

Published on: Wednesday, February 09, 2022, 04:53 PM IST