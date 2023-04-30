 WATCH: Sand artist Sudarsan Pattnaik creates sand art to mark 100th episode of PM Modi's Mann Ki Baat at Puri
WATCH: Sand artist Sudarsan Pattnaik creates sand art to mark 100th episode of PM Modi's Mann Ki Baat at Puri

Pattnaik shared a video of his latest sand art on Twitter.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Sunday, April 30, 2023, 10:21 AM IST
article-image
Sand artist Sudarsan Pattnaik creates sand art to mark 100th episode of PM Modi's Mann Ki Baat | Twitter

On Sunday, April 30, International sand artist Sudarsan Pattnaik creates sand art to mark the 100th episode of Prime Minister Narendra's Mann Ki Baat at Puri.

Pattnaik shared the video of his latest sand art on Twitter with a cpation that said,"#MannKiBaat100 The landmark 100th Episode of Hon’ble Prime Minister Shri @narendramodi's 'Mann Ki Baat' will be aired on April 30, 2023. My SandArt at Puri beach in Odisha."

The sand art has Prime Minister Narendra Modi speaking on a mic while being surrounded by radios which is the mode of communication for the PM during Mann Ki Baat. A caption is also written with sand just below the art which reads, "Welcome 100th Episodes of Mann Ki Baat."

