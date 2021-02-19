Watch: Robber sticks gun in reporter's face, robs him on Live TV; here's the shocking video

In a shocking incident in Ecuador in South America, a news reporter and the accompanying TV crew were robbed at gunpoint while shooting a live broadcast on last Friday. The video came into light after going viral on Twitter. In the video, we can see a man holding a gun targeting the reporter and the crew and ordering them to hand over all their cash.

As per a native media firm Sky News, Ecuadorian sports journalist Diego Ordinola from DirecTV Sports was reporting from outside the Estadio Monumental in the Guayaquil city. Suddenly, the robber appeared on the spot. His face was covered with a mask making it difficult to identify him. The next moment he pointed a revolver at Ordinola's face.

He first swiped at the journalist's microphone and then threatened him and his crew with a gun. He demanded their phones and money. As soon as he got what he wanted, he fled the scene. Since, it was a live broadcast, the entire incident was caught on tape. The reporter later uploaded the shocking video on his Twitter handle.

Sharing the video Mr Ordinola wrote, "We can't even work quietly, this happened at 1:00 p.m. today outside the Monumental Stadium. The @PoliciaEcuador promised to find these criminals."