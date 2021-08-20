Watch: RJ Malishka dances, offers 'jadoo ki jhappi' to Neeraj Chopra; enraged Twitterati call it 'sexual objectification'

Advertisement

Ever since Neeraj Chopra won the gold medal in javelin at Tokyo Olympics 2020, every Indian has been a fan. People across India have been applauding the athlete on social media. However, one tribute to Chopra received a lot of criticism on Friday.

On Thursday (August 19), radio jockey Malishka Mendonsa the Red FM posted a video of her and the radio station staff dancing in front of Chopra over a video interview.

In the interview, Chopra puts up an awkward smile as Mendonsa and her colleagues dance to the tunes of ‘Ude Jab jab zulfein teri.’ She even asked, "Humne zyaada toh nahi chhed diya na aapko? (We didn't tease you too much, right?)"

Sharing the video, the radio jockey wrote on Twitter, “Ladiesssss…Yes I got the hard-hitting, deep answers too but..Take the first 4 secs before the cam moves to the zoom call to guess who we are dancing for 😉 #udejabjabzulfeinteri and then tell me I did it for all of us”

The awkwardness further heightened when gave a ‘virtual hug’ to Chopra on behalf of the entire nation. An uneasy Chopra responded with the gesture of ‘Namaste’ and said, “Namaste aisa door se hi (Namaste from afar).“

While one can only guess how Chopra feels, Twitterati have given their verdict calling it 'cringe'. People across India are calling the interview awkward, cringe, and even insulting towards the athlete.

Here's what people are saying. Have a look.

Published on: Friday,August 20, 2021, 01:33 PM IST