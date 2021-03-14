WATCH: Rickshaw driver's Lavani performance is winning hearts on Twitter

One might think that talent can be found only in studios or theatres, but that's not always the case. Every person has an inner talent that can set them apart from the crowd only if they develop that talent over time. Times and again, social media has spread videos of people who might not be privileged, but are really talented artists.

One such video is doing rounds on Twitter today. Dayanand Kamble, Deputy Director of Maharashtra Information Centre, recently shared a video of a man performing Lavani, Maharashtrian folk dance, beautifully on a street surrounded by rickshaw drivers who seem to be impressed by the dance.

Mr. Kamble put out a tweet asking his followers whether they have ever watched such an impressive Lavani performance.