WATCH: Rickshaw driver's Lavani performance is winning hearts on Twitter

One might think that talent can be found only in studios or theatres, but that's not always the case. Every person has an inner talent that can set them apart from the crowd only if they develop that talent over time. Times and again, social media has spread videos of people who might not be privileged, but are really talented artists.
One such video is doing rounds on Twitter today. Dayanand Kamble, Deputy Director of Maharashtra Information Centre, recently shared a video of a man performing Lavani, Maharashtrian folk dance, beautifully on a street surrounded by rickshaw drivers who seem to be impressed by the dance.
Mr. Kamble put out a tweet asking his followers whether they have ever watched such an impressive Lavani performance.
Later, he informed his Twitter followers that he man dancing in the video is Babaji Kamble, an autorickshaw driver from Baramati, Pune. The tweet reads, "He is #BabajiKamble an auto driver from Baramati, #Pune. Make him famous."
Undoubtedly, Twitter fell in love with Babaji's flawless performance. The video went viral on Twitter amassing more than 73K views on Twitter within 2 days. Thousands of people liked the video and hundreds shared it in order to make the performer famous.
