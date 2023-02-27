WATCH: Rhino checks out autorickshaw, netizens say he just wants a 'lift'!

Twitter/Sushant Nanda

It's not every day that you come across a Rhinoceros casually strolling on the road. A video of a rhino strolling and stopping by to check out a blue autorickshaw has gone viral on social media.

The adorable video was shared on Twitter by Indian Forest Service Officer (IFS), Susanta Nanda. The forest officer has not mentioned the location where the video was shot, but the clip has been viewed more than 28,000 times.

In the video, a rhino is seen casually strolling on the road and later stopping by to check out a blue autorickshaw parked on the road. The animal freaked-out the autorickshaw driver, who jumped out of the vehicle as the rhino approached it.

Another day..

A full grown Rhinoceros in a hurry & desperate for a lift to reach the home 😟 pic.twitter.com/lwazh4KhKg — Susanta Nanda (@susantananda3) February 27, 2023

''Another day. A full grown rhinoceros in a hurry and desperate for a lift to reach home," Nanda said on Twitter while sharing the clip.

The rhino briefly checks the back of the auto, and even smells the stuff loaded onto it, but then rushes down the street.

The hilarious viral video has left social media in splits. Netizens have also commented that the rhino just wanted a 'lift.'

Another user commented, "Big guy checks out the auto and goes "naah, that's gonna be a bit of a squeeze," and carries on.''

While a third user commented, ''The auto driver must have refused to ply on meter.''

The video comes days after a rhino chased a group of tourists on a wildlife safari in West Bengal, leading to the vehicle falling into a pit.