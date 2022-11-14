e-Paper Get App
HomeViralWatch: Retired Navy officer singing Udit Narayan's 'Ghar Se Nikalte Hi' song, old video goes viral again

Watch: Retired Navy officer singing Udit Narayan's 'Ghar Se Nikalte Hi' song, old video goes viral again

If you were an ardent social media user in 2018, the video of Vice Admiral Girish Luthra performing this retro song on stage is no new to you. However, for those who are seeing it for the first time on the internet, the now-retired officer had gone viral for his voice during the celebration of Indian Navy's ‘Golden Jubilee’

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Monday, November 14, 2022, 06:17 PM IST
article-image
Watch: Retired Navy officer singing Udit Narayan's 'Ghar Se Nikalte Hi' song, old video goes viral again | Twitter
Follow us on

A video from March 2018 is back on the internet, showing a Navy officer sing Udit Narayan's 'Ghar Se Nikalte Hi' song. The retro beat is loved and listened by people for its meaningful lyrics and heartfelt music, and when the officer identified as Vice Admiral Girish Luthra performed it on the special occasion of the Indian Navy celebrating its ‘Golden Jubilee’, the clip no sooner surfaced on social media.

In the viral clip, we can see the singer winning hearts of the audience with his mesmerizing voice and convincing facial expressions, wherein he is accompanied by a team of musicians to enlighten his stage performance.

Watch:

Read Also
Lasith Malinga spotted street dancing to a Telugu song? This Zomato delivery partner's dance video...
article-image

Reportedly, Vice Admiral Luthra, who held the position of Flag Officer Commanding-in-Chief, Western Naval Command, retired on January 31, 2019. Though the original video was recorded in 2018 and went viral a while later, it keeps rolling often on social media leaving netizens impressed.

Read Also
Gym equipment or a shiva linga? Check these viral photos from Gwalior and Kolhapur to know
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

RECENT STORIES

Watch: Retired Navy officer singing Udit Narayan's 'Ghar Se Nikalte Hi' song, old video goes viral...

Watch: Retired Navy officer singing Udit Narayan's 'Ghar Se Nikalte Hi' song, old video goes viral...

On camera: Elon Musk's Tesla runs out of control in China, disturbing video goes viral

On camera: Elon Musk's Tesla runs out of control in China, disturbing video goes viral

Children's day 2022: Google shares its childhood picture on social media, netizens get nostalgic

Children's day 2022: Google shares its childhood picture on social media, netizens get nostalgic

Gym equipment or a shiva linga? Check these viral photos from Gwalior and Kolhapur to know

Gym equipment or a shiva linga? Check these viral photos from Gwalior and Kolhapur to know

Kolkata Knight Riders wishes Happy Children's Day in IPL 2023 style, tweaks its key players' look in...

Kolkata Knight Riders wishes Happy Children's Day in IPL 2023 style, tweaks its key players' look in...