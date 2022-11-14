Watch: Retired Navy officer singing Udit Narayan's 'Ghar Se Nikalte Hi' song, old video goes viral again | Twitter

A video from March 2018 is back on the internet, showing a Navy officer sing Udit Narayan's 'Ghar Se Nikalte Hi' song. The retro beat is loved and listened by people for its meaningful lyrics and heartfelt music, and when the officer identified as Vice Admiral Girish Luthra performed it on the special occasion of the Indian Navy celebrating its ‘Golden Jubilee’, the clip no sooner surfaced on social media.

In the viral clip, we can see the singer winning hearts of the audience with his mesmerizing voice and convincing facial expressions, wherein he is accompanied by a team of musicians to enlighten his stage performance.

Watch:

Reportedly, Vice Admiral Luthra, who held the position of Flag Officer Commanding-in-Chief, Western Naval Command, retired on January 31, 2019. Though the original video was recorded in 2018 and went viral a while later, it keeps rolling often on social media leaving netizens impressed.

