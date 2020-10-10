Watch: Reporter fends off 'raccoon attack' moments before live broadcast

A reporter's encounter with a raccoon moments before he was supposed to be on air has now gone viral. And netizens are both awed by his professionalism and in splits over the video.

In the short clip, CNN reporter Joe Johns can be heard shouting at the raccoon to "get!" That does not seem very effective, as moments later, he throws something, presumably at the raccoon. He then turns back and briefly resumes his reportage before a seeming reemergence of the raccoon derails him. Keep in mind that this entire episode took place on the White House's North Lawn.

"This is what a consummate professional @joejohnscnn is. Seconds before his @NewDay live shot, he fends off a raccoon attack! Just another day in the nutty news cycle. #behindthescenes #whitehouseraccoon #wildlife," tweeted fellow CNN newsperson, Alisyn Camerota.