Watch: RCB player Virat Kohli grooves to Samantha Ruth Prabhu’s 'Oo Antava' song from Pushpa

In a video doing rounds on the internet, we can see Royal Challengers Bangalore team enjoying the beats of the popular 'Oo Antava' song from film Pushpa: The Rise.

Virat Kohli may be a hit on the cricket field, however he nailed hooking to the steps of the song in viral video. He is filmed along with fellow RCB teammate Shahbaz Ahmed, Finn Allen and Anuj Rawat.

According to reports, the footage comes from the party organized for Glenn Maxwell over his wedding with the Indian origin girlfriend Vini Ramani. Images from the function were shared by Sherfaine Rutherford, Wanindu Hasranga and others too.

Published on: Thursday, April 28, 2022, 12:56 PM IST