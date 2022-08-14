Watch: Rakesh Jhunjhunwala's dance on Kajra Re deserves your attention

Image credit: Twitter

Rakesh Jhunjhunwala was a veteran investor who passed away on Sunday. A recent clip of him has been trending on social media. It shows his enthusiasm as he can be seen swaying away to glory.

He is seen sitting on a wheelchair. He was struggling with diabetes. "I don’t want to remember this day as a sad day Yes, RJ passed away but this will clip will always be there in my heart which shows how happy he was", was the caption of the clip.

Yes, RJ passed away but this will clip will always be there in my heart which shows how happy he was. pic.twitter.com/jpaOhFrLvN — Keshav Arora (@CommerceGuruu) August 14, 2022

One Twitter user wrote, "How much mental strength is required when you have crores of rupees still helpless and you knew your health is deteriorating and even though keep working enjoying life …RESPECT".

Another wrote, "Let’s remember the legend and savour this clip. He has given a Beauti message here that while you slog for wealth and fame, learn to live and enjoy every day of your life".

