e-Paper Get App

Watch: Rakesh Jhunjhunwala's dance on Kajra Re deserves your attention

Rakesh Jhunjhunwala was a veteran investor

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Sunday, August 14, 2022, 04:59 PM IST
article-image
Image credit: Twitter

Rakesh Jhunjhunwala was a veteran investor who passed away on Sunday. A recent clip of him has been trending on social media. It shows his enthusiasm as he can be seen swaying away to glory.

He is seen sitting on a wheelchair. He was struggling with diabetes. "I don’t want to remember this day as a sad day Yes, RJ passed away but this will clip will always be there in my heart which shows how happy he was", was the caption of the clip.

One Twitter user wrote, "How much mental strength is required when you have crores of rupees still helpless and you knew your health is deteriorating and even though keep working enjoying life …RESPECT".

Another wrote, "Let’s remember the legend and savour this clip. He has given a Beauti message here that while you slog for wealth and fame, learn to live and enjoy every day of your life".

Read Also
Tributes pour in for late business magnate Rakesh Jhunjhunwala
article-image
Read Also
Rakesh Jhunjhunwala, the big bull bows out: Here's everything you need to know about him
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

HomeViralWatch: Rakesh Jhunjhunwala's dance on Kajra Re deserves your attention

RECENT STORIES

Mumbai breathing good quality air, thanks to speedy winds

Mumbai breathing good quality air, thanks to speedy winds

Maharashtra: More than 31,000 accidents occurred between January to June 2022, reveals data

Maharashtra: More than 31,000 accidents occurred between January to June 2022, reveals data

Mamata Banerjee stands by TMC leader Anubrata Mandal, questions his arrest in cattle smuggling scam

Mamata Banerjee stands by TMC leader Anubrata Mandal, questions his arrest in cattle smuggling scam

Shah Rukh Khan Scholarship makes a comeback at La Trobe University; read how you can apply

Shah Rukh Khan Scholarship makes a comeback at La Trobe University; read how you can apply

WATCH: No more hello, govt employees to start tele-conversation with Vande Mataram in Maharashtra,...

WATCH: No more hello, govt employees to start tele-conversation with Vande Mataram in Maharashtra,...