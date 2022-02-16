Watch: Rajasthan Royals welcome new players 'Om Shanti Om' style in hilarious video

After impressing the fans and experts in the IPL mega auctions last week, Rajasthan Royals on Tuesday yet again won hearts on the internet with a hilarious video through which they welcomed new players in the squad.

The official Twitter account of RR, shared a morphed video of iconic Bollywood song ‘Om Shanti Om’ that left fans in splits. In the original version, Shah Rukh Khan greets a bunch of Bollywood celebrities in a party. In RR's creative video, team captain Sanju Samson replaced Shah Rukh and is seen welcoming the new players in the team.

Watch Video:

The video is leaving netizens in splits as Samson can be seen dancing along the likes of Yuzvendra Chahal, Jimmy Neesham, Shimron Hetmyer and Ravichandran Ashwin.

Even Kumar Sangakkara, team’s director, makes an entry in the latter half of the song. Needless to mention, the video went viral in no time with netizens praising RR’s admin for his brilliant creativity yet again.

Meanwhile, Royals lifted the IPL trophy in the first season but have been far away for the honour since then. As they have a strong squad this season, Samson’s troops would be determined to turns things around this time.

Rajasthan Royals squad for IPL 2022: Sanju Samson (c), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Jos Buttler, Ravichandran Ashwin, Trent Boult, Devdutt Padikkal, Shimron Hetmyer, Prasidh Krishna, Yuzvendra Chahal, Riyan Parag, KC Cariappa, Navdeep Saini, Obed McCoy, Anunay Singh, Kuldeep Sen, Karun Nair, Dhruv Jurel, Tejas Baroka, Kuldip Yadav, Shubham Garhwal, James Neesham, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Rassie van der Dussen, Daryl Mitchell

Published on: Wednesday, February 16, 2022, 04:41 PM IST