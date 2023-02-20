WATCH: Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka glide through J &K's Gulmarg on a snowmobile

Twitter/

Rahul Gandhi, a Congress MP, is in Gulmarg following the Bharat Jodo Yatra. A video of Rahul riding a snowmobile with his sister Priyanka Gandhi Vadra in Jammu and Kashmir's Gulmarg is doing rounds on social media.

The video was shared on Twitter by Srinavas BV, the national president of the Indian Youth Congress.

In the video, the Gandhi siblings are seen riding through the fresh snow in Jammu and Kashimr's popular tourist destination, surrounded by skiers and others on snowmobiles.

Rahul and Priyanka Gandhi, both took turns riding the snowmobile through the white landscape, with the other riding pillion.

Earlier on Wednesday, Rahul was seen skiing through the slopes of Gulmarg, skipping the northeast poll campaign as he began a two-day personal visit, which was described by others as 'a perfect vacation after the successful Bharat Jodo Yatra'.

