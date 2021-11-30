WATCH: Pup takes care of owner's sprained foot in cute viral video; netizens are in awe

Animals can be as expressive as humans, and sometimes even more! Their gestured of kindness and care can make one's day.

These canines can not only be one's dearest trusted and loyal friends but also the most caring and loving companions.

This viral video is proof for just that! Even if you aren't a pet owner, this video is sure to make you melt.

The video was posted on Instagram by a page called Cuddle My Dog. The short clip shows the adorable pup reacting to the owner’s sprained foot.

Have a look at the video here:

The cute and caring pet doggo is seen so diligently taking care of its owner’s hurt foot, also trying to remind her to not miss out on treatment, hinting the owner to apply the ice pack. The pup is so in love with the owner that he gives kisses for the pain wishing the lady to get well soon.

The video has garnered adorable reactions from viewers; all appreciating the kind gesture of the pet dog Doggo. Comments poured with users saying, 'He is so sweet', 'Really no one is more loyal than ur dog', and many more.

Have a look a few reactions here:

Published on: Tuesday, November 30, 2021, 02:03 PM IST