Watch: Portland man captures video on his phone as 18-year old kills 8 students in a gunfire

At least eight people were murdered after a student opened fire at a university in the Russian city of Perm, according to the national Investigative Committee law enforcement agency.

The suspect entered the Perm State University campus "with an offensive weapon" and opened fire on Monday morning, the university said on its Telegram channel, and was arrested shortly after launching the attack on Monday morning at Perm State University, which lies in the east of Moscow. The gunman was later identified as an 18-year-old university studentwho was armed. According to some sources, the suspect had even previously made posts on social media outlining his plans.

Students were seen fleeing the attack on videos captured by several individuals, with some even jumping from first-floor windows to exit the campus, later landing heavily on the ground before rushing to safety. To keep the shooter out of their classrooms, students reportedly built barricades out of chairs.

The incident was captured by several individuals who were present at the scene, managing to escape unharmed. Ever since the video of the shooting went viral on Twitter, netizens cannot feeling disturbed. Here's what they have to say about the horrific incident that took place in broad daylight:

Published on: Monday, September 20, 2021, 04:33 PM IST