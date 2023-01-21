WATCH: Porcupines save baby from Leopard attack with 'Z-class' security; video goes viral

Leopard tries to attack the Porcupines | Twitter

Parents can go to any extent to save their child from danger, that is the truth for humans as well as animals.

A video of two porcupines saving their baby from a Leopard attack is going viral on social media. The video demonstrates that parents' love for their children extends not only to the human world but also to the animal world.

Animals love and protect their offspring, as much as possible in the wild.

The viral video was shared by Supriya Sahu, an Indian administrative services (IAS) officer, who works as Additional Chief Secretary for Environment, Climate Change, and Forests, Government of Tamil Nadu.

The video was posted on Twitter by Sahu on January 20 and it has more than 371K views.

Porcupine parents provide Z class security to their baby from a leopard,fighting valiantly & thwarting all attempts of the leopard to even touch their baby. Most incredible ❤️ By the way a baby porcupine is called 'porcupette'. Video- unknown shared on SM pic.twitter.com/wUdVb3RTs7 — Supriya Sahu IAS (@supriyasahuias) January 20, 2023

Sahu has tweeted, "Porcupine parents provide Z class security to their baby from a Leopard, fighting valiantly & thwarting all attempts of the leopard to even touch their baby. Most incredible. By the way a baby porcupine is called a 'porcupette'."

The source of the video is unknown.

(If you have a story in and around Mumbai, you have our ears, be a citizen journalist and send us your story here. )

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)