Watch: Pet python attacks owner, netizens wonder about her choice of keeping snake as pet

Most people have ophidiophobia, fear of snakes. While not many of us would like the sight of the snake, there are a few people who keep snake as a pet. Weird, isn't it? Moreover, keeping a snake as a pet can be dangerous. A recent video shared by Daily Loud on the Twitter shows a pet owner being attacked by her pet python. In the video, the woman is taking her pet python out of the cage when it attacked her after initial hissing. After a few seconds, the python bites on her hand and wraps itself around the woman's shoulder.
The woman is seen struggling to to free herself from the reptile’s grip. A man near her tries to help her, however, the python doesn't leave her shoulder. One can see in the video that the woman's arm turned purple due to less oxygen supply and she is also seen bleeding profusely from her arm.
The video has sensitive content. Watch the video below:
Netizens posted several comments on the viral video. They wondered why would someone ever want a snake as a pet.
Look at the reactions of Twitter users below:
The video got more than 8.6 million views and 110.9K likes since being shared.
