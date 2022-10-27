Watch: Pet python attacks owner, netizens wonder about her choice of keeping snake as pet | screengrab

Most people have ophidiophobia, fear of snakes. While not many of us would like the sight of the snake, there are a few people who keep snake as a pet. Weird, isn't it? Moreover, keeping a snake as a pet can be dangerous. A recent video shared by Daily Loud on the Twitter shows a pet owner being attacked by her pet python. In the video, the woman is taking her pet python out of the cage when it attacked her after initial hissing. After a few seconds, the python bites on her hand and wraps itself around the woman's shoulder.

The woman is seen struggling to to free herself from the reptile’s grip. A man near her tries to help her, however, the python doesn't leave her shoulder. One can see in the video that the woman's arm turned purple due to less oxygen supply and she is also seen bleeding profusely from her arm.

The video has sensitive content. Watch the video below:

Snake attacks owner as she tries to take it out of cage 😳🐍 pic.twitter.com/auVgWTttQ8 — Daily Loud (@DailyLoud) October 23, 2022

Netizens posted several comments on the viral video. They wondered why would someone ever want a snake as a pet.

Look at the reactions of Twitter users below:

Why would you ever want a snake as a pet. They have no loyalty to you. — Peter Jensen (@DubRockPete) October 23, 2022

The woman: “Hi baby girl! Do you wanna come out?”



The snake: pic.twitter.com/jzenEdQiFY — Deathstalker 🦂 (@Tommy_W1587) October 23, 2022

That’s why I don’t like exotic pets so unpredictable — Rag(devastated Packers fan) (@ragsports1) October 23, 2022

Me with a nice new pair of authentic snakeskin heels the next day after this situation pic.twitter.com/b7nmU0Ceh1 — Jade ♡ (@bb_Jadexo) October 24, 2022

The video got more than 8.6 million views and 110.9K likes since being shared.

