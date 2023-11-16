WATCH: Pet Cat Enjoys 'Looking Like A Wow' Viral Dialogue | Instagram

An Instagram reel showing a pet cat saying "Wow" while vibing to the popular dialogue "Looking like a wow" has gone viral. It shows the man and the cat having a fun time with each other while posing on the camera and recreating the viral words. It records the adorable animal smiling and enjoying the trend. WATCH VIDEO

The 'wow' reel goes viral

The pet was identified as Pepper in the video caption which read: "Pepper is also hooked on to this wow shiz!" It was posted online by a man named Sheldon Rego who spent some quality time with Pepper. Being uploaded earlier this November, the reel has already attracted 11 million views on the social media platform and gone viral. It has undoubtedly impressed netizens as they termed the cat's version of the trend to be "Better than the original."

Another pet version of the 'wow' dialogue

Days ago, another video showing a pet animal enjoying the 'Looking like a wow' trend surfaced online. It showed a Bengaluru-based influencer posing her alongside her doggo and praising it with viral words. “So beautiful, so elegant, just looking like a wow," she was heard saying in the video while admiring her pet dog.

The original reel behind this trend

Earlier this year, a woman was seen making reels from her clothing store to inform potential clients about the products that had arrived. Jasmeen Kaur put forth a yellow kurta set from her boutique flaunting its dupatta, describing it as "So elegant, so beautiful, just looking like a wow." The dialogue took the internet by storm with many users including celebrities recreating it.