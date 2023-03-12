WATCH: People shower money on singer Kirtidan Gadhvi at an event in Gujarat

ANI

On March 11, while performing at a Bhajan event in Valsad, Gujarat, Kirtidan Gadhvi, a Gujarati folk singer, was showered with piles of cash. A video of the singer being showered with money has gone viral on social media.

The viral video was posted by news agency ANI on their Twitter handle. Incidents of people showering money at bhajan events are fairly common in Gujarat.

In the video, the singer is seen singing while sitting on a podium along with his musicians, while the audience showers him with piles of cash. As, the camera shows the shots of the podium, you can see cash piled on the it.

#WATCH | People showered money on singer Kirtidan Gadhvi at an event organised in Valsad, Gujarat on 11th March pic.twitter.com/kH4G1KUcHo — ANI (@ANI) March 12, 2023

This is not the first time a singer has been showered with money, there have been a lot of such incidents that have previously made headlines, as such incidents are very common in India.

Earlier in December 2022, singer Kirtidan Gadhvi was showered with notes worth Rs 50 lakh at a bhajan program in Gujarat's Navsari village.