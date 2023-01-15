WATCH: People perform lezim folk dance to amp up and celebrate the TATA Mumbai Marathon mood | Twitter

Mumbai: With runners already acing the sports event and hitting the finish line of the TATA Mumbai Marathon, celebrations have begun on the streets of Mumbai. Participants of the run were seen amping-up and cheering the day with traditional dance moves. A video shared by the official Facebook page shows people performing the folk dance of Maharashtra, the lezim. Watch video:

The TATA Mumbai Marathon hit the grounds after a two-year pandemic-forced break. The 2023 race saw over 55,000 amateurs running the streets of the maximum city. The race that started on Sunday morning at around 6.30 am has already seen the initial winners making to the stand. Three Indians finished the marathon under 2 hours 20 minutes.

Former Asian marathon champion and Olympian Gopi Thonakal happens to be the first placed Indian at 2:16:38. Of the female runners, Chavi Yadav coined her name as the fastest Indian woman to finish at 2:50:39.

