Watch: Passengers sing to enjoy Easter on flight, internet isn't in celebration mood over viral video

In a video going viral on social media, we can see few people celebrating Easter on a plane mid air. A man holds a guitar to play a well known Christian hymn, to which the co-passengers sing and cheer in chorus.

"Worshipping Jesus 30,000 Feet In The Air," read on-screen caption of the recorded video. The footage has been shared by multiple users on Twitter, most condemning the activity as 'religious' and suggesting that such must be avoided at public places.

Minnesota Representative Ilhan Abdullahi Omar condemned the act and questioned whether her family should have a prayer session next time during the fly.

Take a look at the video and some reactions, right here:

Published on: Monday, April 18, 2022, 03:23 PM IST