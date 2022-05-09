Watch: Passengers applaud mother-son pilot duo as he flies with her for first time

Watching your child graduate and be independent is every parent's wish.

Recently, a pilot made an announcement in the aircraft which he was co-piloting about how happy he is to fly with a co-pilot who happens to be his mother.

In this viral video, the pilot is seen entering the plane with a bouquet in his hand as he walks toward the co-pilot. He is seen talking to passengers and starts to deliver a speech in which he talks about how he used to fly as a passenger for the last 24 years with his mom, but today he is very happy to be flying with her as co-pilot. "Thank you for everything that you have done for me and thank you so much for being there for me." he concluded.

This heart-warming video has left netizens in 'aww'. He thanked his mom by giving her flowers, a hug and a heartwarming speech.

The clip was uploaded by Indigo Airlines and then it was reshared on every social media platform since then.

Have a look at the video:

Published on: Monday, May 09, 2022, 07:06 PM IST