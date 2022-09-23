e-Paper Get App
Watch: Pakistani family enjoys Neha Kakkar's 'Baarish Mein Tum', singer reacts

The video has gone viral on social media.

Friday, September 23, 2022
article-image

Similar to the magic of love, which can go beyond geographical boundaries, music is something that can connect souls across the globe. A duo allegedly from Pakistan were seen vibing to the romantic lyrics of Indian singer Neha Kakkar's 'Baarish Mein Tum.'

The video of the incident showing the Pakistani couple enjoy the song in presence of their children, spreading positive vibes to the viewers, has gone viral on social media.

When the footage, originally a TikTok based reel, reached the singer, she felt special. Taking to post the instance on her Instagram profile, she captioned the video, "God bless this man, his beautiful wife and pyaare kids ♥️🙏🏼 Glad they chose our #BaarishMeinTum to capture their special moment!"

While, the wife hugs him in a lovely gesture, he replies with a similar sigh. Both enjoy lip syncing to the song amidst their cooking routine, as shown in the video.

Watch:

