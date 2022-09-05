e-Paper Get App
Watch: Pakistan cricket team's candid reaction inside Dubai stadium's dressing room goes viral after win

The finishing score was 182/5 as Pakistan won the match.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Monday, September 05, 2022, 12:56 PM IST
Pakistan Cricket team's official Twitter handle took to share a glimpse from the victory celebrations of Pakistan on winning the IND vs PAK match last night.

In the clip, that's now viral on social media, we can see the cricketers clapping over their success and enjoying the moment in their dressing room at Dubai.

"The raw emotions, the reactions and the celebrations Relive the last over of Pakistan's thrilling five-wicket win over India from the team dressing room," read the tweet caption.

The candid reactions of Pakistan players was captured in the video uploaded by PCB. It came in during the sea-saw final over. The boundary was rejoiced with all happiness as the team took a thrilling five-wicket win over India. Shadab Khan, skipper Babar were spotted with aggressive roaring celebrations in the dressing room while others joined in.

In the game, Pakistan won the Super 4 match in the race for Asia Cup 2022 with five wickets and a ball left. The finishing score was 182/5. Mohammad Nawaz won the title of player of the man.

