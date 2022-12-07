e-Paper Get App
HomeViralWATCH: Over 20 locals from Madhya Pradesh board a single autorickshaw, video of jugaad goes viral

WATCH: Over 20 locals from Madhya Pradesh board a single autorickshaw, video of jugaad goes viral

While sharing the footage, a Twitter user dubbed the service as "Alirajpur Express," as if it were a train carrying many passengers.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Wednesday, December 07, 2022, 12:01 PM IST
article-image
WATCH: Over 20 locals from Madhya Pradesh board a single autorickshaw, video of jugaad goes viral | Twitter
Follow us on

What would you do in the case that the last bus to your destination is running crowded? In case one has no alternate means of travel, people might probably take the ride, even if it's a risky and edgy journey. In a similar case, a video of an autorickshaw ferrying over twenty locals has gone viral on social media.

A video from Madhya Pradesh's Alirajpur area shows several people boarding an auto, to the extent that it gets over-occupied. Men and women, as well as young kids, can be seen clinging to the auto roof or being seated on the top of the vehicle to take the unavoidable ride.

While sharing the footage, a Twitter user dubbed the service as "Alirajpur Express," as if it were a train carrying many passengers. The tweet that held the video addressed in Hindi, "This is the metro train of the tribal-dominated Alirajpur district, and also the region's OLA, UBER."

Watch video

Read Also
Watch: Kid scribbles on car with red lipstick; video goes viral
article-image
Read Also
Viral video: Saree-clad woman recreates Sunil Grover's 'Mere Husband Mujhse Pyaar Nahi Karte'...
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

RECENT STORIES

WATCH: Over 20 locals from Madhya Pradesh board a single autorickshaw, video of jugaad goes viral

WATCH: Over 20 locals from Madhya Pradesh board a single autorickshaw, video of jugaad goes viral

WATCH: DJ Khaled gets haircut in bizarre location, shares Instagram reel from the middle of Saudi...

WATCH: DJ Khaled gets haircut in bizarre location, shares Instagram reel from the middle of Saudi...

Mumbaikar narrates his coffee chat experience in viral Linkedin post

Mumbaikar narrates his coffee chat experience in viral Linkedin post

WATCH: Friends sing 'Doraemon' song during their road trip, video wins over 6 million views

WATCH: Friends sing 'Doraemon' song during their road trip, video wins over 6 million views

Viral video: Saree-clad woman recreates Sunil Grover's 'Mere Husband Mujhse Pyaar Nahi Karte'...

Viral video: Saree-clad woman recreates Sunil Grover's 'Mere Husband Mujhse Pyaar Nahi Karte'...