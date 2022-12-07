WATCH: Over 20 locals from Madhya Pradesh board a single autorickshaw, video of jugaad goes viral | Twitter

What would you do in the case that the last bus to your destination is running crowded? In case one has no alternate means of travel, people might probably take the ride, even if it's a risky and edgy journey. In a similar case, a video of an autorickshaw ferrying over twenty locals has gone viral on social media.

A video from Madhya Pradesh's Alirajpur area shows several people boarding an auto, to the extent that it gets over-occupied. Men and women, as well as young kids, can be seen clinging to the auto roof or being seated on the top of the vehicle to take the unavoidable ride.

While sharing the footage, a Twitter user dubbed the service as "Alirajpur Express," as if it were a train carrying many passengers. The tweet that held the video addressed in Hindi, "This is the metro train of the tribal-dominated Alirajpur district, and also the region's OLA, UBER."

Watch video

अलीराजपुर एक्सप्रेस !



मध्य प्रदेश के आदिवासी बहुल अलीराजपुर ज़िले की यही मैट्रो ट्रेन है और यही OLA, UBER। यहां ऑटो में लोग बैठाए नहीं ठूसे जाते है।



यह ज़िला देश के सबसे साफ़ शहर इंदौर से सिर्फ़ 200 किलोमीटर की दूरी पर है। pic.twitter.com/qTDq6WxUjo — काश/if Kakvi (@KashifKakvi) December 6, 2022