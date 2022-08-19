e-Paper Get App

Watch: Old woman skates joyously in viral video; netizens say 'very inspirational'

A video showing an old lady exhibiting her flawless skating skills is inspiring netizens. Her smile and smooth moves have reinforced that "Age is just a number."

Friday, August 19, 2022
Social media is a den to many stories to bring charm in one's monotonous day. A video showing an old lady exhibiting her flawless skating skills is inspiring netizens. Her smile and smooth moves have reinforced that "Age is just a number."

In the age when some complain of knee pain, the woman with wrinkles on her face was seen enjoy a skate. Dressed in comfortable casuals, a t-shirt and long gym trouser, the elderly sportive female is seen taking curves and curls on the flour via her skater.

Since the video surfaced on Instagram, it has inspired viewers. Comments echoed to say that the video was a stunning episode of a healthy and joyous human.

Watch viral video:

