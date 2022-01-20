Watch: Old video of Rajinikanth praising Dhanush - Aishwaryaa jodi goes viral after divorce announcement

Dhanush and Aishwaryaa Rajinikanth’s separation announcement has left netizens surprised and shocked. Several took to share the couple's moments and adorable pictures together on social media, while some shared video of the mega star Rajnikanth talking about the duo.

After the divorce statement was announced in public, an old video of actor Rajinikanth praising his former son in law Dhanush went viral.

In the video, Rajinikanth is showering Dhanush with flattering compliments at the music launch of Kaala and calls him a “good" father and husband. "Dhanush is a great guy. He respects his parents, considers them God. He takes care of his wife. He is a good father, a good son-in-law, a good person, a good talent,” Rajinikanth is praising Dhanush in Tamil in the video.

Take a look at the video, right here:

Actor Dhanush on Monday announced the divorce from his filmmaker wife Aishwaryaa Rajinikanth. Taking to Twitter posted the statement that read, "18 years of togetherness as friends, couple, as parents and well-wishers to each other ...Today we stand at a place where our paths separate... after 18 years of marriage."

Dhanush and Aishwarya, daughter of megastar Rajinikanth, tied the knot in 2004 and are parents to two sons, Yatra and Linga, who were born in 2006 and 2010, respectively.

Published on: Thursday, January 20, 2022, 12:03 PM IST