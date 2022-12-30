Watch: Old video of Pelé playing guitar goes viral after the demise of the Brazilian footballer

Pelé playing guitar | Twitter

Pele who had been fighting a long battle against colon cancer, died late on Thursday night at the age of 82. From the sports fraternity to the football fans, people took to social media to pay their condolences to the greatest of all time G.O.A.T. football player's sad demise. Meanwhile, an old video of him playing guitar has surfaced on social media.

Watch video:

I wish to believe I know a bit about guitar playing and this is genuinely good stuff. Is there anything he couldn't do ? Rest in peace, sir #Pele pic.twitter.com/IXiwCm6vsQ — Andrew (@AndrewAmsan) December 29, 2022

Pele led Brazil to victory in the 1958, 1962 and 1970 World Cups and remains one of the team’s all-time leading scorers with 77 goals. Neymar tied Pelé’s record during the latest World Cup.

Santos, the club where Pelé played in Brazil, said in a statement the public will be able to pay their final respects at Vila Belmiro Stadium, outside Sao Paulo. Santos said the coffin carrying the three-time World Cup champion will leave Albert Einstein hospital in Sao Paulo early Monday morning and will be placed in the center circle of the field.

Visitation will start Monday at 10 a.m. and finish the next day at the same time. Pelé's casket will be carried through the streets of Santos and will pass in front of the home of his 100-year-old mother, Celeste. Recent reports in Brazilian media say Pelé's mother cannot leave her bed and is not lucid.

The burial will take place at the Memorial Necrópole Ecumênica, a vertical cemetery in Santos, and this will a private one which only the family will attend.