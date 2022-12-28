WATCH: Not rifle, UP cop triggers laughter as he fails surprise inspection, video goes viral | Twitter

In Uttar Pradesh's Sant Kabir Nagar, a sub-inspector (SI) failed to load and fire a rifle during a surprise inspection. The video from the incident was captured on camera and has now surfaced on social media. It shows how the failure to trigger a rifle triggered laughter instead.

The case was brought to notice via Twitter when a journalist shared the video of the incident. While doing so, he reported that it was during a surprise inspection of DIG RK Bhardwaj that the preparedness of cops in Sant Kabir Nagar was taken for a toss.

When the official asked the policemen to demonstrate the act of loading and firing a rifle, a cop seemed to have a tough time as the sub-inspector mistook the cartridge for a pellet and went on to load it from the front. This attempt showed confusion and incorrectness, it resulted in officers sharing some laughter. There are no details to what followed the incident.