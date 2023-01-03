WATCH: Not Naagin naach, this 'Gutka dance' is the next-level viral video | Instagram

Naagin dance seems to have taken a backseat as the internet has found yet another quirky grooving style. What's that? Pinching the tobacco leaves on one's palm in a dancing way, the 'Gutka dance.' A video showing a man preparing and eating the intoxicant in a dancing manner has gone viral on social media.

The Instagram reel which has a meme-like flavour to it captures several people enjoying themselves on the dance floor. Meanwhile, a man can be spotted beside the crowd as he is involved in preparing his stuff. Soon after he prepares his tobacco with hand gestures and the most-weird hook steps, he joins the people for some actual dance.

The video isn't new to social media as it appeared online some years ago. However, it doesn't fail in triggering laughter among netizens. It has won thousands of views and likes on Instagram.

