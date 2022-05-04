WATCH: Nora Fatehi ditches her luxury car; rides pillion on scooter

Nora Fatehi is a Canadian actress, model, dancer, singer, and producer most recognised for her work in Bollywood. She has appeared in films in Hindi, Telugu, Malayalam, and Tamil. She made her film debut in Bollywood film Roar: Tigers of the Sundarbans.

Nora Fatehi is well-known for her dance moves in Bollywood songs. She is well-known and her actions always take her audience by surprise. Nora Fatehi was dressed in traditional attire for Eid this time. This time, she surprised everyone by travelling on a scooter instead of her luxury car on Eid.

Her video of her travelling on a scooter has gone viral, leaving netizens in awe of her. People are calling her down to earth and are praising her simplicity.On the other hand, some people are also trolling her for not wearing helmet and not following rules. Some people also comented ‘Delhi m hoti toh fine kat Jaata’, ‘Bina helmet!!?why?Hair style khrb ho jaigi.1st life then hair’

Published on: Wednesday, May 04, 2022, 03:14 PM IST