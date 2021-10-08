e-Paper Get App

Viral

Updated on: Friday, October 08, 2021, 08:13 PM IST

Watch: Netizens react to viral video of 'Angry Karen' destroying McDonald’s, because her coffee took too long

Dhea Eapen
People are quite used to watching angry customers at their worst behaviour when they don't get what they want, or let's just say, when they get what they want, but not on time! And when it comes to restaurants, this is something that they deal with every single day. The internet has even given a name for ladies who behave badly in public places, referring to them as 'Karen.'

Seems like 'Karen' has taken things to a whole new level of rage by trashing things in the restaurant. The video shows a woman destroying a McDonald's restaurant, presumably because her meal was taking too long to arrive. The incident occurred in Arkansas, when the woman was seen on camera knocking trays over and creating a ruckus.

When asked about her behaviour, she blamed it on her diabetes, claiming that her "blood sugar was low."

As soon as the video hit the internet, netizens have come forward with comments below the post on Twitter as they react to the woman's impolite behaviour. The video was uploaded on Twitter by an Instagram handle by the name 'crazykarens' with the caption: "Karen Trashes McDonald’s because Her Coffee Took too Long".

Have a look at what they have to say:

Published on: Friday, October 08, 2021, 08:13 PM IST
