Watch: Netizens horrified as cow hanged behind tractor-trolley in MP; demand 'end cycle of cruelty'

In a bizzare incident, a video of a cow being brutally hanged behind a tractor-trolley in Dewas has come to the fore.

The viral video shows the legs of the cow tied behind the trolley by the employees of the Nemawar city council. The cow is hanging behind and the driver is speeding up the tractor.

The city council has demanded of CMO of strict action into the matter.

The Hindutva organization has submitted a memorandum in the name of CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan.

"On one hand, the Prime Minister and the Chief Minister are working to declare the cow as the mother of the nation. Cow service is being promoted while managing food and drink for the cows. On the other hand, the cow is being insulted due to the neglect of the administrative officials," said the organisation.

"Immediate suspension action should be taken against such officers and employees or the society will launch a violent agitation," added they.

Tehsildar GS Patel has investigated the matter and assured of appropriate action.

Here's the video: (Trigger warning: animal abuse)

The news has enraged people at the plight of animals in the country. Many are calling upon the authorities to take strict action against those who display such cruelty.

Here's what people are saying. Have a look.

Published on: Wednesday, September 29, 2021, 02:12 PM IST