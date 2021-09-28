Watch: Netizens awed as medicines delivered to 16-month-old in Telangana using drone under 'Medicine from the Sky' project

Telangana's newly launched ‘Medicine from the Sky’ project came in handy on Monday amidst heavy rain due to cyclone Gulab The drone was used across the heavily-flooded Manjeera river to send medicines to a 16-month-old baby in Kurthi village, Pitlam mandal of Kamareddy district.

As per a report by The New Indian Express, the baby was suffering from fever and abdominal pain. The local health staff informed the Kamareddy collector’s office which got them the permission for the medicines to be delivered.

Around 4 pm on Monday evening, a team of technical staff made the necessary arrangements and flew the medicine-laden drone across the Manjeera river.

The 'Medicine from the Sky' project is an initiative of Telangana along with the World Economic Forum, NITI Aayog, and HealthNet Global (Apollo Hospitals). The initiative was launched on September 11.

Here's the video:

Published on: Tuesday, September 28, 2021, 04:59 PM IST