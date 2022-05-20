Watch: MP Chandra Arya becomes the first to speak Kannada in a Parliament outside India, video goes viral

Canada MP Chandra Arya became the first to speak Kannada in a Parliament outside India. While addressing the house, he said in his native language, "Elladaru iru enthadaru iru endendigu nee Kannadavaagiru", which roughly translates to wherever you are, however you are, be a Kannadiga forever.

"I spoke in my mother tongue (first language) Kannada in Canadian parliament. This beautiful language has long history and is spoken by about 50 million people. This is the first time Kannada is spoken in any parliament in the world outside of India," he captioned the video post on Twitter.

The video of the incident went viral which Kanadigas experiencing their proud moment. Check a few reactions:

Published on: Friday, May 20, 2022, 11:44 AM IST