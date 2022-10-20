Watch: Mountaineer fights bear attack with bare hands; dramatic video goes viral

Watch: Mountaineer survives bear attack in viral video | Twitter

Love trekking? Several youngsters and travel enthusiasts often plan mountain hikes with their friends and fellow-mates. Though such acts can be fun, risks revolving around the location can't be ignored.

In a video gone viral, we can see a mountaineer being attacked by a bear. As the man was recording his trek experience on his camera device, the footage shuck to the attack of a bear. When the man was carefully minding his path on the rocks, the animal coming from the higher altitude jumped towards him. Later, he courageously managed to fight the animal.

Watch:

Mountain Climber Fights Off Bear (2022) pic.twitter.com/70DTpPsfSL — Billy (@Billyhottakes) October 17, 2022

Since shared on Twitter with the caption "Mountain Climber Fights Off Bear (2022)", the clip has thrilled netizens over the adventurous incident. The video went viral attracting over 8.6 million views on the microblogging platform.