Watch: Mountaineer fights bear attack with bare hands; dramatic video goes viral

The rock climber was seen facing a bear attack while he later managed to fight the animal.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Thursday, October 20, 2022, 12:10 PM IST
article-image
Watch: Mountaineer survives bear attack in viral video | Twitter
Love trekking? Several youngsters and travel enthusiasts often plan mountain hikes with their friends and fellow-mates. Though such acts can be fun, risks revolving around the location can't be ignored.

In a video gone viral, we can see a mountaineer being attacked by a bear. As the man was recording his trek experience on his camera device, the footage shuck to the attack of a bear. When the man was carefully minding his path on the rocks, the animal coming from the higher altitude jumped towards him. Later, he courageously managed to fight the animal.

Watch:

Since shared on Twitter with the caption "Mountain Climber Fights Off Bear (2022)", the clip has thrilled netizens over the adventurous incident. The video went viral attracting over 8.6 million views on the microblogging platform.

article-image

