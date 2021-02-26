Watch: Mother throws kids off the balcony to save them from flames; incident captured in a video

In a shocking incident from Istanbul, a woman threw her kids down from the window to save them from a fire. The video of the incident surfaced on social media yesterday.
In the video, the woman can be seen throwing her four kids from her window one by one from the third floor. Just above her, we can see the building burning, with heavy smoke and fumes coming out of it.
Here's the video. (Trigger Warning)
The Turkish media reported that some people from the crowd caught the falling kids in a blanket. They also reported that none of the kids were harmed during the incident. The mother was taken to the hospital after the fire, but she sustained no injuries.
The Guardian reported that the fire began in an electrical panel. It was extinguished eventually. Two other children and two older adults were also rescued from the building.
(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)