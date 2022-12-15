e-Paper Get App
WATCH: Moroccan footballer Yassine Bounou's son gets fascinated by reporter's microphone, licks it like an ice-cream

The little one probably wanted some ice-cream to balance the heated up FIFA match at Qatar. When the reporter approached Yassine Bounou, his son took to mistake the microphone as an ice-cream and tried to lick it.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Thursday, December 15, 2022, 11:05 AM IST
WATCH: Moroccan footballer Yassine Bounou's son gets fascinated by reporter's microphone, licks it like an ice-cream | Twitter/FIFA
In the recent FIFA world cup game between France and Morocco, France ended up winning 2-0. After the France vs Morocco match, Yassine Bounou was interviewed by the press and he attended the media along with his son. Apart from the words of the footballer, what caught the attention of the viewers was the moment when the kid tried stealing away the spotlight in his cutest way possible.

The little one probably wanted some ice-cream to balance the heated up FIFA match at Qatar. When the reporter approached Yassine Bounou, his son took to mistake the microphone as an ice-cream and tried to lick it.

Meanwhile, Bono, the interviewer, expressed laughter as the child giggled after the impromptu incident. After the kid's second attempt to lick the microphone, the dad-footballer was seen adorably pulling the kid back.

Watch:

Talking of the game, Yassine Bounou stretched out his arm with everything he had, desperately trying to get something, anything, in the way of the ball. It was no use. France substitute Randal Kolo Muani had come on only seconds earlier and with his first touch assured the defending champions of a second straight World Cup final, putting an end to Morocco's proud fight once and for all.

France will face Argentina for the title on Sunday.

