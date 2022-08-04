Watch: Monkey cutely comforts man, viral clip wins internet

Videos of animals having quality time with their human, playing around or showing some funny tricks to make netizens smile, keep doing rounds on social media.

In a video went viral for the right reasons, we could see a monkey gently gesturing a human (probably suffering a headache) to lay on its lap for comfort and care. The clip will surely make you smile for a while.

Watch:

452- Ağlayan arkadaşını dizine yatırıp teselli eden maymun pic.twitter.com/gezl0NKX8g — 59.748 farklı hayvan (@59748hayvan) July 30, 2022

Since shared a few days ago, the tweeted video has won hearts of netizens. The clip received over 44K likes and lots of comments.

Take a look a some reactions, right here:

Can I borrow a monkey??? — lin (@neslinemunhasir) July 31, 2022

10/10 etkinlik — Denizzz (@sinekressam) July 31, 2022