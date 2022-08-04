e-Paper Get App

Watch: Monkey cutely comforts man, viral clip wins internet

In a video went viral for the right reasons, we could see a monkey gently gesturing a human (probably suffering a headache) to lay on its lap for comfort and care. The clip will surely make you smile for a while.

Updated: Thursday, August 04, 2022, 09:42 AM IST
article-image

Videos of animals having quality time with their human, playing around or showing some funny tricks to make netizens smile, keep doing rounds on social media.

Watch:

Since shared a few days ago, the tweeted video has won hearts of netizens. The clip received over 44K likes and lots of comments.

Take a look a some reactions, right here:

article-image

