Watch: Mizoram girl sings 'Vande Mataram', Vice President Venkaiah Naidu shares 'melodious' video

Esther Hnamte, a 6 year-old kid from Lunglei, Mizoram was spotted singing the Indian national song Vande Mataram. The video of the little singing sensation was shared on micro blogging site Twitter via Vice President of India Venkaiah Naidu.

In the video, shared on March 9, 2022, we can see Esther respectfully and melodiously performing the national song amidst a gathering graced by the presence of the Vice President and other dignitaries.

Watch the video, right here:

Earlier in 2020, the young singer was appreciated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Chief Minister Zoramthanga along several netizens.

"Mesmerizing Esther Hnamte, a 4-year-old kid from Lunglei, Mizoram singing Maa Tujhe Salaam; Vande Mataram," Zoramthanga said in a tweet sharing the girl's rendition. "Adorable and admirable! Proud of Esther Hnamte for this rendition," PM Modi had captioned while retweeting the video.

Check here:

Published on: Saturday, March 12, 2022, 07:09 PM IST