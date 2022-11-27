Watch: Messi fans from Bangladesh celebrate Argentina's win against Mexico | File

Football seems to be a feeling for some. FIFA fever has hit the globe, and videos of fans celebrating their key players and their win keep going viral on social media. In a recent video, doing rounds on the internet, we can see fans from Bangladesh cheering to the stunning goals by Messi.

Lionel Messi played in front of around 88,966 spectators on Sunday when Argentina beat Mexico 2-0, the largest attendance at a World Cup match in 28 years. After a 2-1 loss to Saudi Arabia in its opener, Argentina's hopes of advancing in Group C were diminished. Hoping to stave off elimination, the onus was on Messi to score after a rather timid first half. And, yes, he did it for his team.

Watch video

Así se festejó el gol de Messi en Bangladesh. 🇦🇷❤️🇧🇩pic.twitter.com/TuycnYnrac — Valentín Torres Erwerle ✍️🎙️ (@TorresErwerle) November 27, 2022