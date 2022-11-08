Watch: Math teacher's bhajan multiplication tables are hit with students

Math teacher's bhajan multiplication tables are a hit with students | screengrab- Twitter

The videos of teachers educating their students in unique ways often goes viral. The educator comes up with ideas to make their pupils easily learn formulas in mathematics, elements of periodic table, vocabulary. The students too enjoy such classes and do not get bored. They in fact, finds these classes quite interesting.

A recent viral video shows an old tutor making his students memorise mathematics multiplication tables in a musical way. A Twitter user Ankit Yadav Bojha shared a video in which the teacher makes his students learn mathematics tables of 8 and 9 with the help of bhajans. The instructor sings tables in sound of bhajans and the kids enjoyingly recites them along with him.

The clip got 444.9K views and many likes. Many social media users were glad at the enthusiasm of the aged teacher and the same energy was reciprocated by his students. They posted several comments in response to the video. Read their comments below:

That teacher is happier than any of the highest degree holding teachers, and those students are enjoying more than I enjoyed even in my games/pt/pe period. I am jealous — Night-sky | 🇮🇳 (@Light_Aakash) November 8, 2022

Huge respect for all these teachers who are living to their titles of being a "teacher". The sad stories of classrooms in so called best schools in big cities are so evident that the children barely wish to attend schools and are pushed to private tuitions too. — Suwarna Burange (@SuwarnaB18) November 8, 2022

@narendramodi @airnewsalerts @DDNewslive @AmitShah @EduMinOfIndia This should ideally be the passion and love teachers should have to teach children. Not the teachers who just help children with rot learning. Kindly bestow this teacher with best reward, and make him a Role model. — Yogesh Kumar (@YogeshPKumar) November 8, 2022

So wonderful such teachers should be awarded for their innovation. Children will never forget the tables — DrAnita Benjamin (@DranitaBenjamin) November 8, 2022

With this good thought and spirit of passion, India can be changed.

Salute to such a teacher...🙏😊 — Zarin Akhtar (@akhtar1_zarin) November 7, 2022