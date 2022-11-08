Watch: Math teacher's bhajan multiplication tables are hit with students

The videos of teachers educating their students in unique ways often goes viral. The educator comes up with ideas to make their pupils easily learn formulas in mathematics, elements of periodic table, vocabulary. The students too enjoy such classes and do not get bored. They in fact, finds these classes quite interesting.
A recent viral video shows an old tutor making his students memorise mathematics multiplication tables in a musical way. A Twitter user Ankit Yadav Bojha shared a video in which the teacher makes his students learn mathematics tables of 8 and 9 with the help of bhajans. The instructor sings tables in sound of bhajans and the kids enjoyingly recites them along with him.
The clip got 444.9K views and many likes. Many social media users were glad at the enthusiasm of the aged teacher and the same energy was reciprocated by his students. They posted several comments in response to the video. Read their comments below:
(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)