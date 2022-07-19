Watch: Massive waves crash this wedding party in Hawaii |

Beach parties are popular among those wanting a destination wedding. Who wouldn't love hosting a wedding party with a picturesque background of pristene sea? However, things proved to be anticlicmactic for a couple who hosted their wedding by the beach in Hawaii.

The incident happened at an outdoor wedding reception in Kailua-Kona on Hawaii's Big Island. Luckily, no one was injured in the wedding party.

In a video that's now gone viral, the wedding party and guests warily look at the waves as it hits the party. It toppled the set up which included ornamented tables and chairs. Reportedly, the wedding cake got washed away as well.

According to reports, a tropical storm Darby off Mexico's Pacific coast faded but an unrelated swell in Southern Hemisphere continued to hit Hawaii. Following that, the officials extended the closure of beach parks to prevent any untoward incidents.