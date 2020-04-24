Watch: Mashup of Mamata playing keyboard with Ghanaian pallbearer music amid COVID-19 pandemic

Meanwhile, West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar mounted a fresh assault on Mamata over her failure in tackling the COVID- 19 crisis that resulted in "incremental spread" of the pandemic.

He also accused her of "explicitly appeasing" the minority community, while referring to the Tablighi Jamaat congregation in New Delhi, which has often been blamed for the spurt in the noval coronavirus cases.

Dhankhar was responding to Banerjees missive on Thursday where she accused him of "repeatedly interfering" in the functioning of her government and reminded him she is the elected chief minister of a proud state and he a nominated governor.

Dhankhar said the chief minister's "outburst" is an alibi strategy to cover up "monumental failures" in tackling the COVID-19 pandemic in the state.

Urging the TMC supremo "to shun politics and confrontational approach", Dhankhar said her conduct is only compounding the miseries of the people.

"Your communication is part of the alibi strategy that emanates from a script that seeks to cover up monumental failures in these challenging times by a series of blunders," the governor said in his second letter to Banerjee after her Thursday letter set off acrimonious exchanges between the two constitutional functionaries.

"Your appeasement of the minority community was so explicit and awkward on the Nizamuddin Markaz incident...This is most unfortunate and cannot be appreciated," he said, referring to an event where Banerjee was asked to comment on the Tablighi Jamaat congregation in the national capital.

(With PTI inputs)