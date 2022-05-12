Watch: Man with no flying experience lands flight and saves life

What happens in movies has happened in reality. Many of us have seen scenes in which a passenger with no flying experience lands the plane.

Recently, a similar incident happened in Florida when the Pilot along with 2 other passengers flying the Cessna 208 Caravan plane suddenly become ill with no co-pilot by his side.

One of the passengers contacts air traffic control (ATC).

He can be heard saying, "I've got a serious situation here, My pilot has gone incoherent, and I have no idea how to fly the airplane."

The ATC replied, asking for the position of the aircraft. The staff there began providing the passenger with instructions about how to land the plane.

“Try to hold the wings level and see if you can start descending for me. Push forward on the controls and descend at a very slow rate, Try to follow the coast, either north or southbound. We're trying to locate you." the ATC added.

He landed the plane at Palm Beach International Airport in Florida.

This is brand new video (courtesy of Jeff Chandler) of a passenger landing a plane today at PBIA.



His pilot had passed out, and the passenger with zero flight experience was forced to land the plane.



Team coverage of this amazing landing is on @WPBF25News at 11. pic.twitter.com/jFLIlTp6Zs — Ari Hait (@wpbf_ari) May 11, 2022

Published on: Thursday, May 12, 2022, 04:21 PM IST