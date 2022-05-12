e-Paper Get App
Watch: Man with no flying experience lands flight and saves life

What happens when the pilot falls ill?

FPJ Web Desk | Updated on: Thursday, May 12, 2022, 04:21 PM IST

What happens in movies has happened in reality. Many of us have seen scenes in which a passenger with no flying experience lands the plane.

Recently, a similar incident happened in Florida when the Pilot along with 2 other passengers flying the Cessna 208 Caravan plane suddenly become ill with no co-pilot by his side.

One of the passengers contacts air traffic control (ATC).

He can be heard saying, "I've got a serious situation here, My pilot has gone incoherent, and I have no idea how to fly the airplane."

The ATC replied, asking for the position of the aircraft. The staff there began providing the passenger with instructions about how to land the plane.

“Try to hold the wings level and see if you can start descending for me. Push forward on the controls and descend at a very slow rate, Try to follow the coast, either north or southbound. We're trying to locate you." the ATC added.

He landed the plane at Palm Beach International Airport in Florida.

Have a look at the video:

