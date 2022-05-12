Watch: Man walks calmly on a busy street

Traffic is greater in Mumbai or Bengaluru? This has been a debatable topic for a few years but this video might change your point of view. There are few people who don't seem to care enough about the vehicles around them while crossing the road. Like this man in the video.

Recently, a video went viral in which multiple vehicles started going together from all four sides at the same time.

In the video, all vehicles drive at the same time from all sides as the signal turned green. This created a chaotic illusion that had made netizens think they might crash any moment now and turn into a disaster accident risking many lives, but a man was seen crossing the street calmly. He didn't even flinch or tried to look around him.

Netizens gave mixed reactions as some found it extremely hilarious while others were guessing the location.

This video was uploaded by @TheFigen on Twitter yesterday and since then it has been watched 1 Million times and has received multiple retweets and comments.

Have a look at the video:

