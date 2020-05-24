Watch: Man singing 'Baahubali' song 'Kaun Hain Voh' has left social media awestruck

Social media is full of hidden treasures unravelling some of the most talented artists across the globe. Be it dancers, singers, painters – the virtual platform has served as a hunting ground for producers, chat shows and reality television.
We’ve often come across those who have gone viral by crooning to popular songs in Bollywood, despite no professional training. The latest addition to the same is a man singing the song 'Kaun Hain Voh' from the film 'Baahubali - The Beginning' (Hindi). Originally sung by Kailash Kher and Mounima, this raw acoustic version of a man siting in a park has grabbed social media's attention.
Watch the original song to compare.
Baahubali: The Beginning was released in 2015. Helmed by SS Rajamouli, the film starred Prabhas, Tamannaah, Anushka Shetty, Ramya Krishnan and Rana Dagubatti in lead roles.
Earlier a farmer from Karnataka went viral for singing Justin Bieber's 2009 chartbuster 'Baby'. Justin became an overnight sensation after 'Baby' and this farmer did justice to the pop sensation's hit song.
The video shows the farmer working in the field as a man approaches him and requests him to perform for the camera. The farmer then starts singing the song and his ardent performance and passion left the internet in awe.
Besides that a Zomato delivery boy's soulful rendition of Bollywood number "Gori Tera Gaon Bada Pyara" went viral on Facebook after it was shared by a customer.
