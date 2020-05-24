Watch: Man singing 'Baahubali' song 'Kaun Hain Voh' has left social media awestruck

Social media is full of hidden treasures unravelling some of the most talented artists across the globe. Be it dancers, singers, painters – the virtual platform has served as a hunting ground for producers, chat shows and reality television.

We’ve often come across those who have gone viral by crooning to popular songs in Bollywood, despite no professional training. The latest addition to the same is a man singing the song 'Kaun Hain Voh' from the film 'Baahubali - The Beginning' (Hindi). Originally sung by Kailash Kher and Mounima, this raw acoustic version of a man siting in a park has grabbed social media's attention.