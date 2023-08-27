WATCH: Man Proposes Lady Love In Mall, Video From Romantic Proposal Goes Viral

"Will you marry me?" said a man to his girlfriend, however, not on a romantic date location such as a beach or roof-top restaurant but in a busy shopping mall. He got on his knees to express his love for the lady and presented an adorable ring to her. The surprise caught the attention of people around along with the respective woman and her friends. All seemed to be happy over the proposal as the woman accepted the ring and gave him a tight hug.

The video from the incident has gone viral on the internet. It was shared on Instagram earlier this month. Take a look at the video below

Video goes viral; netizens react

Since then, it has taken the internet by storm by attracting more than 11 million views and lakhs of likes. The comments section saw 'heart' emojis being shared by netizens. "Honest natural reaction, no overacting," wrote a user in reply to the video, while another said, "Every girl deserves a guy like the one..."

Meanwhile, some also looked into the aspect that she had a ring already which she removed after the person's romantic proposal. Instagram users didn't miss taking a dig into this and they joked about whether the woman was taking off another person's ring to fit the recent one. On the other hand, a few suggested that she could have removed her own ring to replace it with the one gifted by her love.

Check comments

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)