 WATCH: Man Proposes Lady Love In Mall, Video From Romantic Proposal Goes Viral
e-Paper Get App
HomeViralWATCH: Man Proposes Lady Love In Mall, Video From Romantic Proposal Goes Viral

WATCH: Man Proposes Lady Love In Mall, Video From Romantic Proposal Goes Viral

The surprise caught the attention of people around along with the respective woman and her friends.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Sunday, August 27, 2023, 01:08 PM IST
article-image

"Will you marry me?" said a man to his girlfriend, however, not on a romantic date location such as a beach or roof-top restaurant but in a busy shopping mall. He got on his knees to express his love for the lady and presented an adorable ring to her. The surprise caught the attention of people around along with the respective woman and her friends. All seemed to be happy over the proposal as the woman accepted the ring and gave him a tight hug.

The video from the incident has gone viral on the internet. It was shared on Instagram earlier this month. Take a look at the video below

Read Also
Viral video: Love is in the air! Indian man proposes to a female passenger on Air India flight,...
article-image

Video goes viral; netizens react

Since then, it has taken the internet by storm by attracting more than 11 million views and lakhs of likes. The comments section saw 'heart' emojis being shared by netizens. "Honest natural reaction, no overacting," wrote a user in reply to the video, while another said, "Every girl deserves a guy like the one..."

Meanwhile, some also looked into the aspect that she had a ring already which she removed after the person's romantic proposal. Instagram users didn't miss taking a dig into this and they joked about whether the woman was taking off another person's ring to fit the recent one. On the other hand, a few suggested that she could have removed her own ring to replace it with the one gifted by her love.

Check comments

Read Also
Viral video: Romantic man's proposal goes wrong as ring falls into the sea, here's what happened...
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

WATCH: Man Proposes Lady Love In Mall, Video From Romantic Proposal Goes Viral

WATCH: Man Proposes Lady Love In Mall, Video From Romantic Proposal Goes Viral

Kaavaalaa Dance Trend: Video Of School Boys Grooving To Popular Song From 'Jailer' Goes Viral

Kaavaalaa Dance Trend: Video Of School Boys Grooving To Popular Song From 'Jailer' Goes Viral

When Is Onam 2023? Wishes & Greetings To Share On This Auspicious Festival

When Is Onam 2023? Wishes & Greetings To Share On This Auspicious Festival

Two Ukrainian Women Twerk On Soldiers’ Graves In Kyiv; Detained After Video Goes Viral

Two Ukrainian Women Twerk On Soldiers’ Graves In Kyiv; Detained After Video Goes Viral

WATCH: 'Dancing Dad' Vibes To 'What Jhumka' Trend On Instagram, Video Viral

WATCH: 'Dancing Dad' Vibes To 'What Jhumka' Trend On Instagram, Video Viral