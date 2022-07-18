Watch: Man does pushups on moving truck, gets brutually injured

Image credit: Google

A shocking clip of a man doing pushups on a garbage truck that is going on high speed has been doing rounds on social media. The video has left the internet shocked and has left netizens angry.

Posted on Twitter by Shweta Srivastava, the video shows how the man is trying to do pushups on the speeding truck. Although, a few seconds into the clip, he falls down.

The scene shows disturbing photos of the man covered in bruises and injuries. According to the caption, the man had a big accident while attempting the stunt. He would not be able to sit for many days.

गोमतीनगर, लखनऊ का कल रात का दृश्य-



बन रहे थे शक्तिमान, कुछ दिनों तक नहीं हो पाएंगे विराजमान!



चेतावनी: कृपया ऐसे जानलेवा स्टन्ट न करें! pic.twitter.com/vuc2961ClQ — Shweta Srivastava (@CopShweta) July 17, 2022

"Last night's view of Gomtinagar, Lucknow- He was trying to be Shaktimaan, but he will not be able to sit for a few days! WARNING: Please don't do such deadly stunts!", the caption read. The clip has been seen more than 265 times and has got ample of reactions.