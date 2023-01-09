e-Paper Get App
HomeViralWATCH: Man balances planks on his head while cycling on roads of Kolkata

WATCH: Man balances planks on his head while cycling on roads of Kolkata

The viral video shows a man riding a bicycle with utmost perfection and balance. While cycling he also carries planks on his head.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Monday, January 09, 2023, 10:08 AM IST
article-image
WATCH: Man balances planks on his head while cycling on roads of Kolkata | Twitter
Follow us on

Kolkata: Days after the internet was impressed by a girl cycling and skipping at the same time, yet another incident of multitasking and balancing has surfaced on social media. According to the replies, the video comes from Kolkata's Bagbazar Street. The viral video shows a man riding a bicycle with utmost perfection while balancing a few planks on his head. Watch video:

Read Also
Watch video: Woman goes viral for gymming in a saree
article-image

"So much dedication..." wrote netizens in reply to the viral video

The video was shared by IPS officer Arif Shaikh on Twitter who captioned the tweet to read (translated), "Even if you have nothing else... all you need is this much confidence in life.” The footage was shared just a couple of days ago and it has gathered over 850K views already. Netizens reacted to the video and saluted the man who was riding the bicycle. "So much dedication and hard work," wrote a Twitter user, while another said, "This one is really amazing Salute to his confidence."

Read Also
WATCH: Video showing a girl skipping and cycling at the same time goes viral
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

RECENT STORIES

WATCH: Man balances planks on his head while cycling on roads of Kolkata

WATCH: Man balances planks on his head while cycling on roads of Kolkata

Wait, what? This millionaire woman eats 'cat food' to save money

Wait, what? This millionaire woman eats 'cat food' to save money

Watch video: Woman goes viral for gymming in a saree

Watch video: Woman goes viral for gymming in a saree

ON CAMERA: Drunk man from Bihar sings after being arrested, dedicates lyrics to policemen, video...

ON CAMERA: Drunk man from Bihar sings after being arrested, dedicates lyrics to policemen, video...

Viral video: High spirits in Gurgaon! Man seen drinking on car top amid traffic jam; WATCH

Viral video: High spirits in Gurgaon! Man seen drinking on car top amid traffic jam; WATCH