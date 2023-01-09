WATCH: Man balances planks on his head while cycling on roads of Kolkata

Kolkata: Days after the internet was impressed by a girl cycling and skipping at the same time, yet another incident of multitasking and balancing has surfaced on social media. According to the replies, the video comes from Kolkata's Bagbazar Street. The viral video shows a man riding a bicycle with utmost perfection while balancing a few planks on his head. Watch video:
"So much dedication..." wrote netizens in reply to the viral video
The video was shared by IPS officer Arif Shaikh on Twitter who captioned the tweet to read (translated), "Even if you have nothing else... all you need is this much confidence in life.” The footage was shared just a couple of days ago and it has gathered over 850K views already. Netizens reacted to the video and saluted the man who was riding the bicycle. "So much dedication and hard work," wrote a Twitter user, while another said, "This one is really amazing Salute to his confidence."
