WATCH: Makeup artist's Kobe Bryant ‘blackface’ recreation leaves internet divided; 'Arrest her at once,' say netizens as video goes viral

Makeup artist's Kobe Bryant 'blackface' recreation leaves internet divided

A video of a woman turning her face into basketball legend Kobe using makeup has gone viral on social media. The viral video was originally shared by easy_baobo, who's a makeup expert, on her Tik Tok account; later, the video was shared on Twitter by Daily Loud.

In the video, the make-up artist recreates Kobe Bryant's face using some prosthetics and makeup. While this took a lot of time and effort, many fans are offended, and some have even called it 'blackface'- a form of makeup that is used to portray black people but is mostly used by non-black people in theatrical plays and skits.

While the TikToker has posted around 20 videos showing her makeup transformations, Kobe Bryant's recreation video has received the most attention and views.

Who is Kobe Bryant?

Kobe Bryant is one of the greatest players to ever play in the NBA. He was known for his incredible scoring ability, competitiveness, and dedication to the game. Bryant won five NBA championships with the Lakers, earning the NBA Finals Most Valuable Player (MVP) award twice.

Unfortunately, the LA Lakers legend tragically passed away in a helicopter crash on January 26, 2020. His legacy continues to be celebrated, and he remains a legendary figure in the history of basketball.

Woman disturbingly recreates Kobe Bryant people are calling it “blackface” pic.twitter.com/OiXGkXX2H6 — Daily Loud (@DailyLoud) May 23, 2023

The recreation of the basketball legend has received nearly 200,000 views, which is more views than all of her other videos combined.

While some viewers lauded the makeup artist, most viewers criticised her for using 'Blackface'.

"I call it talented make up artist that’s all I see … we need to stop . Good job," commented a user, appreciating the makeup artist.

"Arrest her at once," wrote an angry user.

"It literally is blackface, but it wasn’t done to degrade, defame or dehumanize. To me it’s in honor of Kobe Bryant. Context matters, " wrote another user.

"It’s absolutely blackface come on," wrote a third user.

"This is THE best Kobe cosplay I've seen. She is incredibly skilled. I can't imagine people are actually mad about this. Is this blackface? Who cares? How does this effect you? I see someone who is, very accurately, honoring and venerating a historic figure," commented another user.

"All yall see, hear and smell is race. That's the real disturbance," wrote another user.

"Why is it disturbing? Stop racebaiting, commented another user.